UPDATE: Eight dead in Manhattan truck incident; mayor calls it act of terror

NEW YORK (NBC News) — At least eight people were dead and a person was in custody after a truck driver deliberately drove onto a bike path in lower Manhattan before the driver got out with imitation firearms and was shot by police, police officials and witnesses said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference the incident was “a particularly cowardly act of terror.”

The suspect got out of the truck and shouted “Allahu Akbar” and fired a BB or pellet gun, four senior law enforcement sources briefed on the matter said.

“There are several fatalities and numerous people injured,” New York police said on Twitter. NBC New York reported that eight people were dead, citing officials.

New York police said a box truck drove onto a bike path on West Street a few blocks north of Chambers Street and hit multiple people on the bike path. The truck collided with another vehicle and the suspect got out “displaying imitation firearms” before he was shot by police.

“You could see cyclists and pedestrians badly injured,” said MSNBC correspondent and producer Louis Burgdorf, who was outside a building where Canal Street meets the West Side Highway, which is north of Chambers and the highway.

Initially, the incident was reported as a shooting near Chambers Street and the West Side Highway.

NBC New York reported that the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force had joined police on the scene. Law enforcement sources described the suspect as a man in his 30s of “Middle Eastern appearance.” He was being treated at Bellevue Hospital; his condition wasn’t immediately clear.

A witness told NBC New York that a school bus was struck and that a man got out of the truck “and started shooting up the place.” NBC New York reported that the facsimile weapon may have been a BB gun.

“All the kids were in the courtyard of P.S. 89 and started running,” the witness said. He said he went to the struck school bus and one side was caved in, with one girl struck above a wheel well and two other children trapped by a window. “It was all blown out.”