On Wednesday, millions of Americans will start signing up for health insurance under the “Affordable Care Act” or “Obamacare.’

Yes, it’s still the law, despite repeated attempts to dismantle it.

But there’s less time to sign up this year – and less money for help navigating the system.

And, signing up could be tricky for some people this year.

The federal government’s website will be down for 12 hours every Sunday. And the enrollment period that normally goes to the end of January will end December 15.

NBC’s Tracie Potts teamed up with the USC Center for Health Journalism to take an in-depth look at people affected by the uncertainty from Washington.

The mission of this collaboration is to bring you the first in a series of stories they’re calling “Forgotten Voices: The Health Care Story.”

To see the changes in premium costs from 2017-2018, click here and scroll down to Table 1 and Table 2.

Ten million Americans have government-sponsored health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

Starting Wednesday, they can add or change coverage.

Amelia Peterson remembers the stress of deciding whether to see a doctor before Obamacare.

Peterson said, “It was actually one thing that my husband and I used to fight about a lot–how often to go to the doctor and whether we could afford it.”

Costs for marketplace plans are going up on average 34 percent next year, according to a study by Avalere Health.

Most people have subsidies that protect them from some or all of that increase.

But 7 million Americans don’t. They’re on their own. Because they earn too much to qualify for government help.

Karen Pollitz of the Kaiser Family Foundation said, “If you make $49,000 you’ve gone off the cliff and you pay the whole thing yourself.

“So they are – I think – feeling vulnerable – and any premium increase is going to be burdensome for them.”

Obamacare is still the law, but President Trump is stopping reimbursements for insurance companies required to provide low-cost plans.

Federal funds for navigators to help people find the right plan was cut 40 percent. Advertising dollars were slashed 90 percent.

Derrick Folsom of Cherokee Health Systems, said, “You know what the impact is. Some people are gonna go without insurance. Some people are gonna be kicked off the ACA.”