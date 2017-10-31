Jenkins High School holds blood drive to honor life of student

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — When it comes to making a positive impact on others, Jenkins High School student-athlete Toraya Garvin did just that during her short time with us.

Toraya lost her battle with leukemia last year when she was 16 years old, but she spent most of her life supporting and inspiring others through her community service, her love of Jenkins High School, and by being a peer mediator.

A foundation has been established in her honor to create a support system for Savannah’s young people and bring awareness to childhood cancer.

Ben Katko was live at Jenkins High School this morning during a blood drive held in her honor. He spoke with individuals from Jenkins High and The American Red Cross about the blood drive and the lasting legacy Toraya has had on the community.