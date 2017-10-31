Hayride tradition turns into a child’s worst nightmare

Related Coverage UPDATE: Six people recovering after hayride accident in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — It was a celebration of the season, a Halloween hayride that involved more than a dozen children. These children did not know it would turn into a night of horror.

Saturday night on Tarboro Road in Ridgeland, S.C. a pick up rear ended the hayride. The accident left, six children hospitalized, two of whom were airlifted, and another ten were treated on the scene for cuts and bruises.

Ridgeland Fire Chief Bradley Bonds, was in the area at the time and was the first to respond.

“When we got on scene we had several people laying on the road way and went straight to an assessment of patients into triage,” says Chief Bonds.

Chief Bonds says this small town community responded just as fast as the first responders.

“That’s something we don’t run a lot is a hayride you know. And it was just very chaotic. Which is understandable cause you have a lot of children and different things and such. It was a hectic scene but we were able to get there and rope it off,” Chief Bonds said.

Alicia Crosby, teacher at Thomas Heyward Academy just minutes away from the scene posted on Facebook- asking for donations to help out those families with injured children. She says she never thought her effort would snowball the way it has.

“We have a wonderful community and we live in a very tight knit place where everybody loves everybody. So I shouldn’t have been surprised.”

Less than 48 hours later- folks of the Ridgeland community have raised almost $2,500 dollars to help out with medical expenses.

“We’re just trying to help ease that burden. We don’t have an exact amount we just want to do what we can, you know. And our community is very supportive, so I know it’s going to be huge.”

One of the children airlifted to the hospital is recovering after surgery. While the other has a fractured spinal cord but is expected to be okay.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigation the accident.