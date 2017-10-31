Georgia Historical Society hosts lecture on Thomas Jefferson

Georgia Historical Society and UVaClub of Savannah will host an evening with two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and Thomas Jefferson Foundation Chair at the University of Virginia, Dr. Alan Taylor

The conversation, will focus on Jefferson’s leadership as both president and politician, his relationship with Sally Hemings, his thoughts on slavery, the French Revolution, and Alexander Hamilton, and his place in history and contemporary American culture.

Thomas Jefferson: Leadership in a Revolutionary World

Thursday, November 2, 2017 • 6:00 p.m.
Christ Church Episcopal – Johnson Square
28 Bull Street, Savannah
Free and open to the public

