Georgia court reverses conviction for wife of man who killed officer

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s highest court has reversed a murder conviction for the wife of a man who shot and killed a police officer.

In an opinion published Tuesday, the Georgia Supreme Court reversed the murder conviction for which Lisa Ann Lebis had been sentenced to life in prison without parole. The court upheld her convictions for possession of weapons and obstruction of a police officer.

Court documents say Tremaine Lebis fatally shot a police officer at a Motel 6 in Stockbridge in December 2017 and then was fatally shot by another officer. A jury in February 2014 convicted his wife of felony murder in the death of Clayton County police Officer Sean Callahan.

Prosecutors used the “party to a crime” statute, which says everyone involved can be charged with a crime.