Executive Director of Disabilities & Special Needs to Resign in December

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — The Executive Director of the SC Disabilities and Special Needs department announced her resignation on Monday after 8 years. Most recently, Dr. Beverly Buscemi has been the head of the department amidst several abuse allegations and a review by the Office of the Inspector General.

A House Legislative Committee is now reviewing the OIG’s report. The report outlines current procedures in the department, staffing issues, and outcomes of abuse investigations. The Lt. Governor, Kevin Bryant, was disheartened by reports of abuse. “I was just alarmed that the accusations of abuse accusations of neglect and situations all over the state are just horrifying from the victims that are unable to defend themselves with special needs. So hopefully this can generate a conversation to bring leadership to that agency,” said Bryant.

Over a 3-year period, there were 170 incidents of reported abuse and neglect. 5 of which led to criminal charges against staff members. The House subcommittee started studying the agency after a public hearing in the spring. The process has just begun and the director’s resignation comes as a surprise.

“I was really surprised because we are in the middle of this study. I had no idea or there was no indication that she was thinking about leaving. We had some pretty interesting discussions at our last meeting with our current chairman and some discussions about some payment models that have been under discussion for many many years,” said Representative Phyllis Henderson of Greenville.

Dr. Buscemi’s last day will be December 8th. The board plans to start looking for an interim director in early November.

The House Legislative Committee will hold another hearing Monday.

To view the entire report click here