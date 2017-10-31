Americans spend record amount on Halloween this year

(NBC News) This year Americans are spending a record amount of money on Halloween fun, especially by paying visits to haunted attractions.

Creators of “Halloween Horror Nights” at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida say the event is getting more popular each year, with guests celebrating the one-night holiday for over a month.

Halloween Horror Nights has nine haunted houses, five scare zones, and two live shows.

“It takes hundreds, if not thousands, of ‘scaracters’ to bring this event to life. They are the blood and soul of the event,” says Universal Orlando’s Patrick Braillard.

The National Retail Federation estimates one in four people will visit an event like this by Halloween, but not all haunted attractions are created equal.

Some special effects might not be suitable for those with certain health conditions, so check out the specifics of the event before you attend.

