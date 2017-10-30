VIDEO: Class ring returned to owner after 35 years

NBC News Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A woman in Texas has been reunited with her high school class ring, 35 years after it was lost.

Elizabeth Cantu found the gold ring at the bottom of a city pool in Port Lavaca in the early 1980s. She took it home to show her mom, and has been holding onto it all these years.

She posted the story on Facebook in November of 2015, calling on friends and family to help her track down the owner.

This led her to Linda Roby, who she connected with over the phone, and then met up at Cantu’s sister house in Round Rock for the big class ring reunion.

The two embraced in a long hug, and then Cantu reached in her purse, pulled out a small pink satin bag, and handed it to Roby.

Click or tap here for more on this story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s