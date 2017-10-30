UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly Screven County fire

Related Coverage GBI investigates house fire, homicide in Screven County

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WSAV) – A $10,000 reward is now being offered in the deadly arson case in Screven County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate the deadly house fire that occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

The Screven County Fire Department and Screven County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the scene of a house fire around 12:30 p.m. on Statesboro Highway in Sylvania.

Firemen discovered a female victim inside the residence upon entering the structure. According to GBI, Lisa Scott, 56, has been identified as the victim and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scott’s death is being investigated as a homicide, but the cause of her death and the fire are under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspicious activity or persons in the area of 5749 Statesboro Highway are asked to contact the GBI at 912-871-1121 or the Screven County Sheriff’s Office at 912-564-2013.

Callers can also remain anonymous by contacting the Georgia Arson Hotline at 800-282-5804.