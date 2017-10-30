Trunk-or-Treat held for students affected by California wildfires

LOMA RICA, Calif. (KCRA) — An elementary school in California hosted a trunk-or-treat event Sunday for students still dealing with the aftermath of the recent wildfires.

Nearly three dozen school children from Loma Rica lost their homes, and everyone was evacuated due to the wildfires earlier this month.

Some families are still living in hotels or with relatives, but the trunk-or-treat event gave the children of this community something to look forward to.

Principal Kathleen Hansen said they briefly considered canceling the event, but only briefly.

“We questioned do we want to go forward with this event in light of the fires and the devastation that the families felt, but I think if you look around it was the right decision,” said Hansen.

With carnival games, food and drinks, this town that has seen so much sadness finally found some laughter and smiles.