‘Tow To Go’ program available on Halloween

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’re planning to have some booze with your boos this Halloween, don’t forget to designate a driver ahead of time.
AAA and Budweiser are teaming up to offer their Tow To Go services on Tuesday, Oct. 31 through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, almost 40 percent of all fatal crashes on Halloween involve a drunk driver.
But planning ahead can lower that number. Just call 844-2TOW-2GO (286-9246).
Whether you are an AAA member or not, the Tow To Go service is available to you. The following applies:
- Confidential local ride to a safe location within 10 miles
- The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home
- Tow To Go is provided in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota and Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend only)
- Tow To Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions
- Visit AAA.com/TowtoGo for dates and availability throughout 2017
Since it’s inception in 1998, Tow To Go has safely removed more than 24,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast and Midwest.