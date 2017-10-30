‘Tow To Go’ program available on Halloween

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’re planning to have some booze with your boos this Halloween, don’t forget to designate a driver ahead of time.

AAA and Budweiser are teaming up to offer their Tow To Go services on Tuesday, Oct. 31 through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, almost 40 percent of all fatal crashes on Halloween involve a drunk driver.

But planning ahead can lower that number. Just call 844-2TOW-2GO (286-9246).

Whether you are an AAA member or not, the Tow To Go service is available to you. The following applies:

Confidential local ride to a safe location within 10 miles

The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home

Tow To Go is provided in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota and Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend only)

Tow To Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions

Visit AAA.com/TowtoGo for dates and availability throughout 2017

Since it’s inception in 1998, Tow To Go has safely removed more than 24,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast and Midwest.