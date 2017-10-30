Telfair Pavilion battles breast cancer with Day for Mammograms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Annual mammograms can detect cancer early — at a time when it is most treatable. That’s why mammograms are a must for women starting at age 40.

The staff at Mary Telfair Women’s Hospital at St. Joseph’s Candler and five other locations screened as many women as possible today.

Each patient received a carnation and an awareness bag on this 10th annual Day for Mammograms.

“I have a daughter that had triple negative. She had a double mastectomy about 7 years ago and she’s doing well,” says Gale Dent, who received a mammogram today. “It’s very important that we do Buddy Checks, call our friends, our sisters, say ‘come let’s go and have our mammogram.'”

215 women got their screening today. The procedure is safe, discomfort is minimal and it only takes about 20 minutes.

For more information on the Mary Telfair Women’s Hospital and breast care, visit here.