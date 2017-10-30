Taliban: US hostage in Afghanistan in poor health

The Associated Press Published:

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The Taliban say the condition of one of their captives in Afghanistan has deteriorated and that the American is in poor health.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid released a statement on Monday saying that Kevin King is suffering from heart and kidney problems, and often loses consciousness.

Mujahid also says the Taliban will hold the U.S. government responsible if anything happens to King.

In August 2016, King and an Australian identified as Timothy Weekes were abducted outside the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, where they worked as teachers.


Since then, the Taliban have released two videos of the captives. In the first video, in January, they are seen apparently delivering a message on behalf of their abductors, asking President Donald Trump to offer a prisoner exchange to secure their freedom.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s