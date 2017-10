REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Sunday alcohol sales are on the ballot in two Coastal Georgia communities.

Reidsville will vote on Sunday package sales.

So will people in Lyons – but voters there must also decide whether they want Sunday sales by the drink.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7

