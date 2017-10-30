Savannah’s Confederate Memorial Task Force seeks public input

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah’s Confederate Memorial Task Force is seeking public input from citizens.

The Task Force was created to draft recommendations for City leadership concerning the future of Savannah’s Confederate Memorial in Forsyth Park.

The City of Savannah will be accepting input through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.

The public is encouraged to contribute through an online survey, by mail, or by email. The online survey is accessible online here: savannahga.gov/confederatememorial.

E-mails can be sent to confederatememorial@savannah.gov. Mailed comments can be sent to City of Savannah, Confederate Memorial Task Force, PO Box 1027, GA 31402.