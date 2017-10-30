Pooler Police Chief announces retirement

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Pooler Police Chief Mark Revenew announced last week he will leave the department at the end of April.

Revenew started as an 18-year-old street cop 33 years ago and became a police chief who’s run the area’s longest accredited police department for seven years.

All this while seeing the call volume in Pooler increase from hundreds to 37,000 each year.

He said police work is a “young man’s game,” but he is proud of his 34 years as a police officer and the people he’s helped.

Revenew said, “My door was always open and that’s probably the thing I pride myself on. There isn’t a day that 15-20 people don’t come walking through that door and talk about their problems. I think I’ve always been responsive. They may not always agree, but I did my best.”

Pooler plans to do a full search for Revenew’s replacement.

He says he will be part of the search team and looks forward to the next chief improving on what he’s done in the last decade.