Political expert: Manafort Indictment Just the beginning

Washington, D.C. — (WSAV)

Some political experts say Monday’s indictments could be just the beginning and other members of President Trump’s inner circle could soon face charges.

The 31 page indictment includes charges of conspiracy and money laundering. It accuses Paul Manafort and Richard Gates of acting as agents to the Government of Ukraine and getting paid a lot of money for their services.

Political expert Dr. Jose Da Cruz believes the charges could be just the tip of the iceberg.

“You know for some people it could be the beginning of the house of cards coming down and for somebody, it could be well this has nothing to do with anything,” says Dr. Jose Da Cruz, Professor of International Relations at Armstrong State University.

President Trump worked closely with the men during his campaign, but he was not named in the indictment. The President even tweeted today that all this happened years ago before Manafort was part of his campaign.

Da Cruz says what will be important in the coming months is if this alleged collusion with Russia somehow affected the 2016 election — and was President Trump involved?

“If he knew about Manafort’s involvement with the Russian government, and he didn’t do anything about it then some questions will be asked,” says Da Cruz.

Experts say Manafort and Gates could spend decades behind bars if convicted.