Our Hometown: SAA presents Spiders, Snakes and Snails Exhibit

Join Savannah Arts Academy for some spooktacular fun!

Visual Arts Department presents Spiders, Snakes & Snails.

The exhibition features skeleton drawings, artist’s books illustrating poems in “The Nighttime Chronicles”, spooky still life drawings, framed Day of the Dead portraits, ceramic carnivorous snakes, and much more!

The exhibit is free and open to the public and continues through November 20th.

Regular gallery hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information, call: (912) 395-5000.

