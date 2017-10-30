Officials warn against bath salts disguised as candy

NBC News Published: Updated:

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WBBH) – Bath salts are being mixed with a variety of candies this Halloween to create a deadly cocktail in Florida.

Just last week, Franklin County deputies found mason jars and packages filled with the bath salts. It was so hard to distinguish candy from the synthetic drug, they had to take it to a lab for testing.

Here is what you should look for: think rock candy with crystals, typically sealed in foil of some kind. If it is not pre-packaged, just throw it away.

“Carefully look through every package, every item,” said Gary Levine of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, “When in doubt, throw it out.”

Experts said that the drug is dangerous, if not potentially fatal, for a child if consumed.

