Officials ID soldier killed in Afghanistan; 6 service members injured in incident

AFGHANISTAN (AP/NBC) — The soldier killed in a helicopter crash Friday near Kabul, Afghanistan, was identified Sunday by the Defense Department.

Chief Warrant Officer Jacob Sims, 36, of Juneau, Alaska, died on Oct. 27 in Logar Province in what the Pentagon said was an accident not caused by enemy action. He was assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

Six other service members were injured in the incident, and an investigation has been opened.

“Our thoughts are with his family during this tragic time, and we join them in mourning the loss of their loved one who took to the sky and bravely volunteered on behalf of his country,” Rep. Dennis Heck, D-Washington, who represents the district that includes Lewis-McChord, said in a statement Sunday.