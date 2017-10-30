Officials ID soldier killed in Afghanistan; 6 service members injured in incident

The Associated Press/NBC Published:
Chief Warrant Officer Jacob Sims (DOD photo)

AFGHANISTAN (AP/NBC) — The soldier killed in a helicopter crash Friday near Kabul, Afghanistan, was identified Sunday by the Defense Department.

Chief Warrant Officer Jacob Sims, 36, of Juneau, Alaska, died on Oct. 27 in Logar Province in what the Pentagon said was an accident not caused by enemy action. He was assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

Six other service members were injured in the incident, and an investigation has been opened.

“Our thoughts are with his family during this tragic time, and we join them in mourning the loss of their loved one who took to the sky and bravely volunteered on behalf of his country,” Rep. Dennis Heck, D-Washington, who represents the district that includes Lewis-McChord, said in a statement Sunday.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s