Last week of early voting starts Monday Oct. 30

ATLANTA, GA – This is the last week of early voting in Georgia’s municipal and special elections set for Nov. 7. Secretary of State Brian Kemp reminds voters to take part in these important contests and check the “My Voter Page” for personalized voting information.

“Across the Peach State, elections are underway for key local and state offices, including races for city council, county commission, mayor, and the General Assembly,” stated Secretary Kemp. “These elected officials play vital roles in your community, and their decisions directly affect your day-to-day life. Your voice needs to be heard at the ballot box to fill these crucial positions.”

You can access the “My Voter Page” 24-hours a day, seven days a week to check voter registration status, view a sample ballot, and find polling locations and hours. You can also access this information by downloading the free “GA SOS” app on your Apple or Android mobile device.

Individuals can find election information for county-level and state-level offices on the Secretary of State’s qualified candidate webpage.

Contact the appropriate municipal or county election office for information on municipal races.