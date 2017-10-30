FOLLOW UP: Jenny Dammarell taken to criminal court

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you sign a contract to do work but never finish and keep the money, should you go to jail?

A Chatham County Judge had to answer that question in an alleged scam case News 3 has been following for more than a year.

“I’m frustrated. I know I’m not going to see my money ever again,” said Jennifer Piscopo on October 5.

Piscopo says she gave a $1000 deposit to Jenny Dammarell, with B D Builders and Southern Steam, for a fence that was never finished.

On Monday, both Piscopo and Dammarell were in front of a judge who had to decide if what happened was a criminal act — theft by deception.

If the judge agreed, Dammarell could be charged and arrested.

Piscopo outlined her case, talking about contracts, text messages, claims of injuries and weather issues stopping any work from happening for almost six months.

While Judge Michael Karpf did feel this could be a “breach of contract,” he didn’t think it was a criminal case and tossed it out without filing charges or arresting Dammarell.

“She didn’t do $1000 worth of work. At best she might have done $200,” said Jennifer Piscopo after the hearing. “There was not $900 worth of materials brought to my house. She even said there were 50 planks worth $1.58 a piece.”

Piscopo says she’s disappointed but respects the judge’s decision.

But according to John Hillard, a Deacon at Ellabell First Baptist Church, this may not be Dammarell’s last day in court.

“They’ve gotten $8300 from us and this is all they’ve done,” says Hillard.

He says the church paid Jenny and Bobby Dammarell to clean up the church cemetery and build a fence, but the brush, trees and old fencing still remain.

The church went to Bryan County Magistrate Court and the couple got 45 days to finish the work or potentially face charges.

Dammarell told News 3 she would be back at the church property tomorrow (Tuesday) to continue working on the property and will finish the project.

Piscopo’s civil case is still open, and Judge Moss plans to rule on it in the next two weeks. She hopes everyone else gets the work finished they paid for, or the Dammarell’s get what she thinks they deserve.

“She keeps getting off and its very frustrating,” said Piscopo. “There definitely are more people than I think we even know about, I’m sure there’s tons more that they’ve ripped off and she keeps getting away with it and as long as the court system lets her get away with it she will continue to rip people off.”

Jenny Dammarell repeated to News 3 what she said in court — that weather was a major issue, she has a medical problem which stopped her from working for weeks, until the beginning of August.

Dammarell claims she does not owe Piscopo that much money, and some of the other people making accusations against her aren’t telling the whole story.