Effingham officials seek robbery suspect

CLYO, Ga. (WSAV) — Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Sunday, Oct. 29, just after 2 a.m., an Effingham County Deputy was preforming a routine patrol and noticed that the Clyo Trading Post, 5820 Hwy. 119, had been burglarized.

According to the deputy, it appeared the suspect had used towing straps to force open the doors.

The suspect entered the store and was caught on camera.

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating and identifying this suspect.

If you have any information on this case, call the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 754-3449.