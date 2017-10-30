Documentary “I Am Evidence” shines a light on backlogged rape kits at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival

SAVANNAH, GA – Dozens of activists and community members attended a documentary entitled “I Am Evidence” on Monday at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

The film, produced by activist and Law & Order SVU actress Mariska Hargitay, shined a light on the hundreds of thousands of rape kits that remain untested across the country. The story follows four survivors in cities such as Ohio, Detroit and Los Angeles, whose rape kits went untested for years. Community activists told News 3 it calls for a discussion of backlogged kits in our own community.

“If you were to ask a rape victim, they would acknowledge that living through rape is like a living death,” said Kesha Gibson-Carter, Director of the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire. “In that kit, is hope for the survivor. In that kit, is possibility of healing for the survivor. In that kit, is essentially justice for the survivor.”

According to the Rape Crisis Center, more than one hundred and fifty rapes have been reported in Savannah this year. In January 2017, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that 10,314 kits were awaiting testing at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Kristy Edenfield, leader of Savannah Taking Action for Resistance, told News 3 that each kit represents a victim of sexual assault awaiting justice.

“Any woman or man or child who goes to the emergency room and has a rape exam kit tested deserves to have closure. They deserve to have that kit tested,” Edenfield said.

Georgia lawmakers passed legislation SB 304 requiring law enforcement agencies to send kits to the GBI within a month of collecting them. However, activists told News 3, they believe kits have just moved from one shelf to another.

“Rapists don’t just rape, they also murder and other crimes, as well, so that evidence can be tested and crossed in the CODUS system,” said Edenfield. Edenfield also told News 3 that by submitting only one piece of evidence for DNA testing, Georgia leaves a larger margin of error than other states who submit all of their evidence for testing.

With thousands of victims and survivors awaiting their test results, activists say they will never stop fighting for swifter and more efficient justice.

