Celebrate Halloween with these free, fun, fall events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Halloween is just a day away, and to celebrate, several events are being held around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

From trunk-or-treating to spooky storytimes, you won’t want to miss out on all of the fun. Check out the list of free events below.

Trick-or-Treating in Savannah

  • City officials recommend collecting candy between 5:00 p.m and 8:00 p.m.
  • Be sure to plan your route, bring a flashlight and check any goodies before eating!

Pumpkin Patch at Risen Savior Lutheran Church

  • Today through Tuesday, October 31 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Mon – Fri) and 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Sat & Sun)
  • Risen Savior Lutheran Church (1755 Quacco Road, Pooler GA)
  • Visit the patch to choose a pumpkin, play games, color & craft, or take a family photo.
  • All proceeds from pumpkin sales will go toward the Academy playground improvements and the church youth group (cash, check only).

Halloween Storytime at Tybee Library

  • Tuesday, October 31 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
  • Tybee Library (405 Butler Avenue, Tybee Island GA 31328)
  • A special seasonal storytime for Halloween!
  • Ages 0-5 are welcome. Call 912-786-7733 for details.

Trunk-or-Treat in Hardeeville

  • Tuesday, October 31 at 5:30 p.m. (those with trunk decorations are asked to arrive by 5)
  • Behind City Hall (205 Main Street in Downtown Hardeeville)
  • Head on out for candy, music, carnival games and fun!
  • Adults are encouraged to decorate trunks & pass out candy. Children can, of course, come in costume!

Spooky Science at Southwest Chatham Library

  • Tuesday, October 31 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.
  • Southwest Chatham Library (14097 Abercorn Street)
  • Head on out for a Halloween science activity
  • Ages 5 and up are welcome. Call 912-925-8305 for more information.

Campfire Spooktacular at Midway-Riceboro Library

  • Tuesday, October 31 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.
  • Midway-Riceboro Library (9397 E. Oglethorpe Highway)
  • Bring pillows and flashlights for spooky stories around the ‘campfire’
  • Ages 5 & up are welcome. Call 912-884-5742 for more information.

Spooktacular Halloween Party in Columbia

  • Tuesday, October 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Dutch Square Center (421 Bush River Rd.)
  • Celebrate Halloween with escape rooms, a pumpkin patch, games, costume contest & more!
  • Age 6 and up are welcome. Food court will be open for guests to purchase refreshments.

