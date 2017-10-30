Celebrate Halloween with these free, fun, fall events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Halloween is just a day away, and to celebrate, several events are being held around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

From trunk-or-treating to spooky storytimes, you won’t want to miss out on all of the fun. Check out the list of free events below.

Trick-or-Treating in Savannah

City officials recommend collecting candy between 5:00 p.m and 8:00 p.m.

Be sure to plan your route, bring a flashlight and check any goodies before eating!

Pumpkin Patch at Risen Savior Lutheran Church

Today through Tuesday, October 31 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Mon – Fri) and 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Sat & Sun)

Risen Savior Lutheran Church (1755 Quacco Road, Pooler GA)

Visit the patch to choose a pumpkin, play games, color & craft, or take a family photo.

All proceeds from pumpkin sales will go toward the Academy playground improvements and the church youth group (cash, check only).

Halloween Storytime at Tybee Library

Tuesday, October 31 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Tybee Library (405 Butler Avenue, Tybee Island GA 31328)

A special seasonal storytime for Halloween!

Ages 0-5 are welcome. Call 912-786-7733 for details.

Trunk-or-Treat in Hardeeville

Tuesday, October 31 at 5:30 p.m. (those with trunk decorations are asked to arrive by 5)

Behind City Hall (205 Main Street in Downtown Hardeeville)

Head on out for candy, music, carnival games and fun!

Adults are encouraged to decorate trunks & pass out candy. Children can, of course, come in costume!

Spooky Science at Southwest Chatham Library

Tuesday, October 31 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Southwest Chatham Library (14097 Abercorn Street)

Head on out for a Halloween science activity

Ages 5 and up are welcome. Call 912-925-8305 for more information.

Campfire Spooktacular at Midway-Riceboro Library

Tuesday, October 31 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Midway-Riceboro Library (9397 E. Oglethorpe Highway)

Bring pillows and flashlights for spooky stories around the ‘campfire’

Ages 5 & up are welcome. Call 912-884-5742 for more information.

Spooktacular Halloween Party in Columbia

Tuesday, October 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Dutch Square Center (421 Bush River Rd.)

Celebrate Halloween with escape rooms, a pumpkin patch, games, costume contest & more!

Age 6 and up are welcome. Food court will be open for guests to purchase refreshments.

Want to submit your free event? Email us here and we’ll add it!