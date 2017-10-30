Breaking News: Paul Manafort asked to surrender in Mueller’s Russia probe

Published: Updated:
Paul Manafort, Rick Gates
FILE - In this July 17, 2016 file photo, then-Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort talks to reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland as Rick Gates listens at back left. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley is considering issuing subpoenas to Manfort and two FBI officials close to fired director James Comey as part of the panel's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 elections.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON (NBC/AP) – President Trump’s former top campaign aides Paul Manafort and Rick Gates were told to surrender as part of Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, according to the New York Times.

Those are the first charges in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. The Times on Monday cited an anonymous person involved in the case.

Mueller was appointed as special counsel in May to lead the Justice Department’s investigation into whether the Kremlin worked with associates of the Trump campaign to tip the 2016 presidential election.

