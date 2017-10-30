Breaking News: Paul Manafort asked to surrender in Mueller’s Russia probe

WASHINGTON (NBC/AP) – President Trump’s former top campaign aides Paul Manafort and Rick Gates were told to surrender as part of Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, according to the New York Times.

Those are the first charges in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. The Times on Monday cited an anonymous person involved in the case.

Mueller was appointed as special counsel in May to lead the Justice Department’s investigation into whether the Kremlin worked with associates of the Trump campaign to tip the 2016 presidential election.