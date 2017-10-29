Superheroes run for a cause at Warriors for William 5K

7 He may have lost his battle to cancer, but William Webb’s superhero spirit lives on through the runners in the annual %k in his honor.

The Warriors for William 5k.and foundation honors William, who lost his battle to Neuroblastoma.

Dozens of kids, and adults too came to JF Gregory State Park in Richmond Hill dressed as their favorite comic book superhero to help support the fight against childhood cancer.

There was a kids run, the 5k, and face painting, food and bounce houses for everyone.

Last year alone the “heroes” behind the Warriors for William foundation, through the run and golf tournament raised a total of $75,000 for research into the deadly disease.