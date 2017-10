SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV)– Around 7:55 a.m. Savannah Chatham Metro Police Department responded to a report of a dead body in a vacant lot on Montgomery Street.

Upon arrival officers found an unresponsive male behind homes that sit on Montgomery Street between Waldburg St. and W Bolton Ln.

SCMPD Tweeted, “Man found dead at W Bolton Lane/MLK this morning. Death is being investigated as a homicide. No further details at this time.”

We will continue to keep you all updated on this developing story.