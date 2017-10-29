Family calling for justice after fifteen bullets were fired into their home

SAVANNAH, GA – A family is calling on law enforcement and their community to help find a shooter who riddled their house with bullets.

Dr. Jamal Toure’s home was targeted early Saturday morning just before 5 a.m. on Bulloch Street and West 49th Street. Toure’s mother and nephews were asleep inside.

“It’s emotional knowing that this is her home. Her home for somebody to do something like that,” said Toure.

Fifteen bullet holes caved into the walls of the house. Toure told News 3 that many of the bullets are still lodged inside the wall, but one even made it through. “This is my house, this is the house I got for my mama, so they’re going to have the audacity to try and destroy my property? We need decent communities for our children, our elders and everyone who is raising children here.”

Toure has a doorbell security camera, his neighbor has a security camera, and the city of Savannah has a camera that overlooks the street. However, officers believe the shooter purposely placed himself away from all three to target the house. Toure is now urging his neighbors and law enforcement to work together to make his own community, and Savannah safe again.

“We have to bring about changes and we have to have heart, we cannot have any fear. Many people have fear so that’s why they say nothing about it at all. If you’re destroying our community you need to be gone. If you are a cancer to our community you need to be gone, and we need to have everyone else in this community who’s healthy grow like it needs to grow.”

News 3 reached out to Metro Police who said that this is still an active investigation.