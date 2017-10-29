Ending city-county police merger could cost Savannah $9M

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Dissolving the merged police department shared by Savannah and surrounding Chatham County could prove costly to city taxpayers.

Savannah city officials plan to spend $1.4 million by the end of 2017 for costs associated with branding a new standalone city police force as well as equipping it with new facilities and technology. News outlets report transition costs next year are expected to range between $3.7 million and $7.5 million.

Chatham County, meanwhile, is moving ahead with startup plans for its own police department.

The city and county merged their police forces in 2004. But quarrels between both governments over cost sharing and distribution of police services have led to plans to end the merger in February.

The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce and other business groups have opposed the breakup.