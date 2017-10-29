Breast Cancer Survivor Choir perform first ‘Music Heals’ concert

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Sunday was an uplifting time to draw attention to the battle against breast cancer.

The Breast Cancer Survivor Choir performed their first ‘Music Heals’ concert yesterday.

The one-of-a-kind choir in Savannah was formed as a result of Vera Jennings’ journey with the disease.

Jennings is a two-year survivor and says that this time last year, she didn’t know if she would still be alive today.

But the healing power of music is what helped her, and many facing a similar situation, to keep going.

“Sometimes you’re going through and you’re in the bottom,” says Jerome Duncan, who has been a musician in the city for 34 years. “God, along with music, helps lift you up and strengthens you.”

The choir was made up of survivors and their family and friends. Jennings says she hopes to expand the choir next year.