At least 1 tornado confirmed in Florida

MIAMI (AP) – Meteorologists say at least one tornado has touched down in South Florida as Phillipe strengthened into a tropical storm.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Chuck Caracozza said the tornado briefly touched down in a residential area near the Tamiami Fairgrounds in Miami on Saturday. He told the Miami Herald the twister was responsible for some roof damage, snapping a few small trees and tearing apart some wooden fencing.

South Florida received heavy rains and thunderstorms for most of the day and night Saturday. Parts of the region were under tornado warnings.

Further north, residents of a Boynton Beach trailer park are also cleaning up debris.

Resident Aida Figueroa said it felt like a tornado. She said several homes in the trailer park were damaged.

The National Weather Service is sending a team there Sunday to determine whether it was a tornado.