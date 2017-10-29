18th annual Pride Festival takes over Downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA – Thousands of people gathered in Downtown Savannah on Saturday to embrace love, pride and peace at the 18th annual Pride Festival.

The festival moved from Forsyth Park to Ellis Square, drawing more crowds to the event. The change in venue also inspired a partnership between the Pride Festival and local businesses, who decorated their store fronts and provided discounts to festival-goers.

Tonya Marie Richardson, Miss Savannah Pride 2017, told News 3 that the change in venue to her signifies a change of heart. “It makes my heart overjoyed to see the people come together. We need more unity in our community,” said Richardson.

Drag Queen gave trolley tours around the city, and Grammy-award winning artist Estelle headlined the event. Pride panels and booths also lead discussions on inclusiveness.

“I’ve always had the support of my friends, so having the support of people I don’t even know is totally amazing,” said Gabriel Hernandez, a member of the LGBT community. “This is how it should be always. This is how it should be forever. Love is love.”

Savannah’s LGBT Center also took part in the festival for the first time since opening in June.