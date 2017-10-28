Spooktacular Car Show kicks off Halloweekend

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — When many think of Halloween they think costumes and Trick or Treating. But the American Legion Post 184 in Thunderbolt had something else on their minds when they began hosting a car show seven years ago.

The Spooktacular Car Show, is one of the spookiest car shows in Savannah. Many may wonder why. That’s because it falls on the weekend before or of Halloween every year.

It’s a regular car show that has different car clubs, old school vehicles and new school. But, that doesn’t stop the owners from adding spider, cobwebs, or skeletons inside their cars to get into the Halloween spirit.

According to Doug Andrews, Former Commander, American legion Post 184, ” each year someone steps forward to be the primary sponsor this year is it is the Thunderbolt Museum. So the bulk of the proceeds will go to them…”

Every year there is a new sponsor who will benefit but there are also a number of charities and organizations who receive some of the proceeds as well.