VIDEO: Mystery packages baffle Missouri couple

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KSDK) — A couple in Missouri was receiving packages they did not order from Amazon.

The couple, Carol and Louis Matustik, have received a down comforter, a breast pump attachment, and a talking stuffed animal so far.

“That was weird. When you are 83 years old, that is very weird,” said Carol holding the breast pump attachment.

These are just three of the seven items Amazon has delivered to the Matustik’s Crestwood, Missouri since August.

The couple has contacted Amazon many times and were told they are not able to stop the deliveries.

But after this story aired, Amazon Customer Service emailed the couple. The email sent Thursday reads:

I have been made aware of your situation regarding unwanted package deliveries and I wanted to reach out to you directly. Please let me begin by saying I’m sorry to hear about the unwanted packages you have been receiving and the customer service experience that followed. We have conducted a thorough investigation and can confirm that your account is secure and you haven’t been charged for any of the items you have received. We have taken the appropriate actions and you should no longer receive any unwanted packages. Thank you for alerting us to the situation. If you have additional questions, please let me know. I hope you have a great rest of your week.

