Savannah Sisterhood Symposium empowering women in the community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When it comes to giving back to the community, Weslyn Bowers goes above and beyond.

Many of you may know her as “Lady Mahogany,” the mid-day diva for 94.1 The Beat. But when she isn’t on the radio, Bowers is giving back to the community in other ways.

Her non-profit Blessings in a Book Bag gives local children the extra boost they need to be successful in school and in life.

The organization provides students with school supplies, nutritious food, and even a simple hug to brighten their day.

Blessings in a Book Bag serves Otis Brock Elementary and Building Bridges Academy, but just announced a new addition — Susie B. King Charter School.

And it doesn’t stop there.

Starting November 3, Bowers and Blessings in a Book Bag are hosting the Savannah Sisterhood Symposium, a 3-day resource fair surrounding women and community empowerment.

Mom and pop shops in the community are welcome to sign up for the main event — a resource fair and festival.

The event kicks off at 4:30 p.m. at B. Historic Hotel with the main event on November 4. A Women’s Empowerment Brunch will also be held on November 5.

And feel free to bring the family — a kid zone will be available. For more details & tickets visit here.