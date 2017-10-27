Savannah Pride partners with the LGBT Center for its annual festival

SAVANNAH, GA – The 18th annual Savannah Pride Festival is taking over downtown Savannah in a new location on Saturday, October 28th.

The Pride Festival is moving from Forsyth Park to Ellis Square/ City Market, better known as the heart of the city.

“It’s been really wonderful, the embrace of our community not just locally here in Savannah but throughout the country. I think that’s changed a lot. There’s really just an immense opportunity for anyone to find their pride,” said Dusty Church, Director of the Pride Festival.

Although admission to the festival is free, Pride is also partnering with local businesses to provide discounts to festival-goers. Pride-goers can also pay to ride on a trolley-tour led by Drag Queens. Mayor Deloach will kick off the opening ceremonies at 11 a.m., and Grammy-Award winning artist Estelle will perform later on in the evening, closing the event at 6 p.m. Discussion panels throughout the day will delve into civil rights issues and inclusiveness.

Director of the Savannah LGBT Center, Billy Wooten, says the new LGBT center, which opened in June, will also take part in the festivities, by letting everyone know the services available there. “Having a center a place of ours to call home has always been a goal of ours, and certainly the attendance, the number of groups using our building, the interest in what our programs are, has just formed that out that this was the right thing to do at this time,” said Wooten.

Organizers told News 3, pride in their own community has never been more apparent. “We’re excited to open the gates, let everybody come out, we hope that tourists stumble upon us and find their pride with us,” said Church.

For more information on the festival, click here.