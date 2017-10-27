Our Hometown: Team Toraya Jenkins High School Memorial Blood Drive

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor

The number one reason people say they give blood is because they “want to help others.”  Whatever your reason, the need is constant and your contribution is important for a healthy and reliable blood supply.

And you’ll feel good knowing you’ve helped change or even save a life.

Join the Team Toraya Peer Mediators at  Jenkins High School this Tuesday, October 31, as they hold their first blood drive this school year.

The drive is open to the public.

Walk-ins are welcome or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for availability.

Donors must sign in at the main office.

Each unit collected gives the school an opportunity to receive a scholarship allotment for graduating mediators.

October is also Conflict Resolution Month.

Students have been visiting classes to discuss the peer mediation program.

