Judge rules lawsuit against Tybee and Metro police officials can move forward

A judge has ruled the lawsuit against officials with the Tybee Police Department and former Metro Police Chief Willie Lovett can move forward.

Former Tybee Police Officer, Stacy Talbert and another officer, Amber Davis, filed a lawsuit.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, a judge dismissed Davis’ claims, but said Talbert’s lawsuit can move forward.

The claims from the original lawsuit can be read here.

Talbert says she lost her job as a Tybee Police Officer after she arrested Jay Kaminsky for a possible DUI back in 2013.

Talbert was fired a month later—and she says she was fired because Kaminsky was a friend of then Metro Police Chief Willie Lovett.

She also claims the two men conspired with the head of Tybee’s Police Department, Bob Bryson, to get rid of her because of the arrest.

The suit says a Georgia Bureau of Investigation blood drug screen showed Kaminsky had multiple benzodiazepines and opioids in his bloodstream when he was arrested.

DUI charges against Kaminsky were dismissed August 30, 2011.

SCMPD officer Amber Davis claims she was also a conspiracy victim, back in 2011.

It started when Miles Adams failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of Burroughs Street and West Victory Drive in Savannah and struck another vehicle, causing an accident with injuries.

The suit claims SCMPD performed two alcohol breath tests on Miles Adams, which showed a blood alcohol levels of .196 and .210.

While at the scene of the accident, Miles Adams told Officer Davis, “If you help me out, I will help you out.” Miles Adams further told Officer Davis that he “signs her checks” and that she’d “better help him.” Officer Davis refused to help Miles Adams circumvent lawful arrest. She instead wrote and submitted to SCMPD a report of Miles Adams’ request to be “helped out” of arrest and for his subsequent threat to reduce Officer Davis’ pay if she refused.

The suit says both DeVonn and Miles Adams are family members of Alfonzo Adams Jr., the live-in romantic partner and de facto husband of Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson.

Officer Davis’ rank was reduced as retaliation for refusing to help Miles Adams evade arrest. Officer Davis was further barred from attending training, from applying to become a detective, from serving on specialized police units, and from applying to be re-promoted to her former rank of Advanced Police Officer.

Miles Adams pled guilty to a single count of Failure to Exercise Due Care.