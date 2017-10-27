How to help hospital patients this holiday season

SAVANNAH, Ga. – This holiday season, one Chatham County man is asking for help to bring the holiday spirit to hospital patients.

James Shaw is the founder of Wish to Walk, a foundation that collects scrap metal in order to fund remodeling projects for disabled people, including veterans. A passion Shaw has from his own life experience.

“”I’ve been there and it’s not easy to go from having everything to nothing,” Shaw said.

Shaw has cerebral palsy. He’s spent a lot of time in hospital for his own needs and watching family members battle illnesses and cancer. Along the way he’s met a lot of different kinds of patients.

“You come out of your hospital room, you do the scans and stuff that they need you to do and you go back into your hospital room. There’s nothing to break it up,” he said.

So he’s decided he wants to break it up with the help of video games.

Shaw is currently collecting games, new and used consoles, controllers, and rolling trays all to donate to Memorial University Medical Center to benefit children and patients with cancer.

“This can bring them rays of sunshine in many different ways,” he said.

Shaw hopes to collect four to six different consoles by Christmas Eve and asks the public to help him reach his goal.

“The more games we get the less these kids have a chance of getting bored.” he said.

He asks for games that are non-violent and suggest racing, animal, and educations options for gamers.

When asked why he keeps continuing to help his community he said, “I feel like I’m that one person who everybody looks to and says, ‘Wow, if he’s able to do something, maybe I can get out there and do something.'”

To donate, volunteer or give financially, contact James Shaw or message Wish to Walk on Facebook.

Contact for James Shaw: (912) 508-4558