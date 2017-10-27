Hilton Head commute could get easier with smarter traffic signals

HILTON HEAD, Sc. (WSAV) – We’ve all been there– sitting at a traffic light when the light turns green and there’s nowhere to go because there’s too much traffic. That’s an issue on Hilton Head Island that they’re planning to fix by re-timing traffic lights.

Driving on and off Hiton Head, there’s only one way: Highway 278.

“That connection was constructed and improved most recently in the early 80’s and it was not constructed to manage the traffic demands that we are currently experiencing,” said Darrin Shoemaker, the Town’s traffic and transportation engineer.

The county traffic engineer made a proposal: if the town comes up with half the money, the county will help fund equipment to collect traffic data.

“Equipment… to continuously collect very detailed data uh in real time, regarding traffic demands, and traffic conditions, delays being experienced, exactly what the signals are doing,” Shoemaker said.

With that data, the state Department of Transportation agreed to fund an engineer to ultimately install smarter traffic lights that will change based on real-time traffic.

“More responsive adaptive systems constantly monitor the demands of traffic, where the traffic is, how much traffic there is, which direction it’s going… ” Shoemaker explained.

Currently the lights are on a fixed schedule, changing signals based on the same schedule every day. They can’t adjust for things like accidents.

“If there’s say a traffic collision, that lasts into the evening, well beyond the afternoon rush hour, our current signal system is still going to go into a timing plan more appropriate for lighter traffic demands in the evening,” Shoemaker said, “Where as the traffic responsive or the adaptive system would be able to monitor that in real time.”

The plan is to install the equipment at the first seven signals on the island from Squire Pope Road to Beach City Road.

“We have not identified a funding source, but the town is interested in the proposal, and currently has it under consideration,” said Shoemaker.

This is in addition to the county’s project to widen 278 for the first mile on the island. That will start in 2018.