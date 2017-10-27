Heading to the set of Chicago Fire, P.D. & Med for The Bridge

Our own Courtney Cole is heading to the Windy City next week to hang out with the stars and crew of NBC’s Chicago Fire, PD and Med shows. If you’re a bit jealous of her (like many of us) don’t worry! Courtney will be live from the set on Monday, bringing us an update on The Bridge.

You won’t want to miss it! And be sure to follow Courtney on Twitter @WSAVCourtneyC for updates from Chicago. She’ll be interviewing stars, producers, crew members and writers to see what it’s like working on the show.