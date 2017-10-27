Heading to the set of Chicago Fire, P.D. & Med for The Bridge

By Published:

Our own Courtney Cole is heading to the Windy City next week to hang out with the stars and crew of NBC’s Chicago Fire, PD and Med shows. If you’re a bit jealous of her (like many of us) don’t worry! Courtney will be live from the set on Monday, bringing us an update on The Bridge.

You won’t want to miss it! And be sure to follow Courtney on Twitter @WSAVCourtneyC for updates from Chicago. She’ll be interviewing stars, producers, crew members and writers to see what it’s like working on the show.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s