Hampton County men sentenced to 50 years for 2015 murder

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Two Hampton County men have been convicted of a 2015 murder of a 32-year-old Ridgeland man.

Casey Kason Jones Jr., 31, and Jarod Bostick, 29 were found guilty of forcing their way into the home of Jeremiah Wilson and shooting him to death while four juveniles were inside the house.

Jones and Bostick were also convicted of first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

After a three-day trial in Jasper County General Sessions Court, on Friday both defendants received 50-year sentences — 30 years for murder, 15 for burglary and five for the weapon charge.

The sentences will be served consecutively.

“Not only did they kill a man in his home, (Wilson’s) 11-year-old son was standing there when he answered the door, so these defendants laid eyes on him and knew he was there before they killed his father,” Assistant Solicitor Mary Concannon Jones of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said. “They knew what they were doing and had zero regard for the children who were there.”

Casey Jones’ previous convictions include second-degree burglary and strong-armed robbery from 2009, which resulted in a 10-year sentence that was suspended to six years imprisonment and five years of probation. Bostick has previous convictions for shoplifting (2012) and forgery (2013).

A third defendant — Casey Jones’ father, Casey Kason Jones Sr. – was tried on the same three charges but found not guilty of each.

Circuit Court Judge Carmen T. Mullen handed down the sentences.