GBI investigates suicide at Bulloch County jail

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a death at the Bulloch County Jail.

According to GBI, Harry Almstead, 39, was found hanging in his cell by staff at the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office while conducting a scheduled security and well-being check around 12:15 a.m. on October 27.

Aid was rendered and EMS responded for medical treatment, but Almstead was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the request of Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown, GBI responded to the scene. They say jail staff had contact with Almstead numerous times throughout the night and previous evening.

An autopsy was performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Savannah and his death was ruled a suicide by the Medical Examiner.

GBI will continue an independent investigation to determine what occurred during the incident. Upon completion, it will be turned over to the Ogeechee District Attorney’s Office for any action they deem appropriate.