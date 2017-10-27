Friday Night Blitz: High school football scores & more

Final Scores:

  • Richmond Hill 56, Bradwell Institute 28
  • Bradwell 13, Effingham County 38
  • Brunswick 56, Richmond Hill 34
  • Ware County 14, Wayne County 28
  • South Effingham 28, Statesboro 17
  • Liberty County 46, Brantley County 0
  • Long County 7, Tattnall County 47
  • Islands at Savannah
  • Windsor Forest 15, Jenkins 48
  • Bacon County 35, Bryan County 3
  • Benedictine 45, Metter 0
  • Swainsboro 14, Jeff Davis 36
  • Toombs County 26, Vidalia 7
  • Calvary Day 35, Savannah Christian 10
  • Claxton 42, Portal 21
  • McIntosh County Academy 6, at Savannah Country Day 36
  • Beaufort 41, Hilton Head 7
  • Bluffton 50, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 22

