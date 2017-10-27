Friday Night Blitz: High school football scores & more

Final Scores:
- Richmond Hill 56, Bradwell Institute 28
- Bradwell 13, Effingham County 38
- Brunswick 56, Richmond Hill 34
- Ware County 14, Wayne County 28
- South Effingham 28, Statesboro 17
- Liberty County 46, Brantley County 0
- Long County 7, Tattnall County 47
- Islands at Savannah
- Windsor Forest 15, Jenkins 48
- Bacon County 35, Bryan County 3
- Benedictine 45, Metter 0
- Swainsboro 14, Jeff Davis 36
- Toombs County 26, Vidalia 7
- Calvary Day 35, Savannah Christian 10
- Claxton 42, Portal 21
- McIntosh County Academy 6, at Savannah Country Day 36
- Beaufort 41, Hilton Head 7
- Bluffton 50, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 22
