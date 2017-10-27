Friday Night Blitz: High school football scores & more

Final Scores:

Richmond Hill 56, Bradwell Institute 28

Bradwell 13, Effingham County 38

Brunswick 56, Richmond Hill 34

Ware County 14, Wayne County 28

South Effingham 28, Statesboro 17

Liberty County 46, Brantley County 0

Long County 7, Tattnall County 47

Islands at Savannah

Windsor Forest 15, Jenkins 48

Bacon County 35, Bryan County 3

Benedictine 45, Metter 0

Swainsboro 14, Jeff Davis 36

Toombs County 26, Vidalia 7

Calvary Day 35, Savannah Christian 10

Claxton 42, Portal 21

McIntosh County Academy 6, at Savannah Country Day 36

Beaufort 41, Hilton Head 7

Bluffton 50, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 22

