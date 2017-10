SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When it comes to fitness, having fun while doing it is a great motivator. Stephanie Davis with Chatham County’s Parks and Recreation Department knows this all too well.

Tomorrow’s 5th Annual Fitness Festival kicks off tomorrow, October 28, at the Tybee Pavillion. The fun starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.

Admission is free and all kinds of fun fitness events are planned — like Zombie Zumba.