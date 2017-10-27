Exit Stage Right play writing contest now taking submissions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Sebastian and Andrea Verdis stopped by today to talk about East Georgia State College’s Exit Stage Right contest.

The 10-minute play writing competition is an opportunity for any students, faculty and community members to stretch those creative muscles. But be sure to proofread — only one entry per person is allowed.

The first prize winner will win $100, the second $75 and the third $50.

Winners will be notified in January 2018, and the three winning plays will be performed during East Georgia State College’s spring semester.

The deadline for submissions is Thursday, November 11. Just send them to sverdis@ega.edu.

For more information visit here: http://bit.ly/2gOlCBY