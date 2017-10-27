Drug Take Back day is Saturday; Do you know where to go?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —Law enforcement and local drug stores are teaming up in the fight against opioid abuse by making it easy to dispose of prescription drugs properly.

To find a collection site near you, click here. The list also includes sites that are open 24/7 throughout the year.

The 14th Annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day takes place this year on Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. throughout Savannah and the Lowcountry. There will be boxes at certain locations where you can drop off expired, un-used or unwanted medications. There is no cost for the event and you can remain anonymous.

The program was designed to cut down on the chances of accidental poisoning in children and pets–and to try to get ahead of the risk for addiction and overdoses.

According to Office of the State Attorney General, Georgia is among the top 11 states with the most opioid overdose deaths, and 55 Georgia counties also have an overdose rate higher than the national average.

Attorney General Chris Carr said, “Unfortunately our own medicine cabinets can either start or fuel the problem of opioid addiction.64 thousand Americans died last year of drug overdose and nearly a thousand Georgians died as well.”

You can help by looking in your medicine cabinet to see if any medications have expired or have not been used. If you have any, be sure to bring them to the drop boxes.