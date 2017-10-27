CorrectHealth back in as healthcare provider at Chatham County Jail

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The healthcare provider at the Chatham County Detention Center that was shoved aside a week ago, is back in.

Sheriff John Wilcher and County Commission Chairman Al Scott tell News 3 that CorrectHealth will be staying on until next June.

That’s after a series of letters that went back and forth two days ago between County Manager Lee Smith and CorrectHealth. Smith asked the company to stay on until November 15 for a smoother transition, but CorrectHealth refused.

Scott said the issue of whether healthcare would be provided after tomorrow was becoming an “emergency.”

He says as such, an emergency decision has been made to keep CorrectHealth no longer than June 30 of 2018. Scott says that will give the County time to get bids for a new, permanent healthcare provider.

Scott says CorrectHealth will not receive additional monies and will only be paid what has already been agreed to in contract terms.

Earlier today, we reached out to County Commissioners. Several said they knew nothing about the latest decision.

Scott said if possible, he would have called a meeting, but says because notices have to be made public, etc. that there wasn’t time. He says the Commission may need to affirm the decision